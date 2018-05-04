After AFC West titles, Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes says 'next step is the Super Bowl'

If Chiefs fans were worried that the team would take a step back this season with Patrick Mahomes replacing Alex Smith at quarterback, well, Mahomes is having none of it.
Speaking Friday with Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman and Molly Querim on ESPN's "First Take," Mahomes said he has big goals for the team this fall. Specifically, Smith asked what Mahomes thought the Chiefs' chances legitimately should be this fall in his first full season.
“Just coming ... with the recent past that we've had with and the two back-to-back AFC West champions, the next step is the Super Bowl,” Mahomes said. “So, for us, that is the only goal that we’re going for is to get to the Super Bowl and try to win it, and for us, every single day in these OTAs and the offseason is come in, work out and that’s kind of been our mind-set. We say every time we break it down: know what you’re working for, and for us, it’s to work to get to that Super Bowl, and we brought a lot of the pieces back — now it’s time to take that next step and get there.”
Smith said that Chiefs teammates like tight end Travis Kelce and running back Kareem Hunt have raved about Mahomes. Kellerman asked why expectations are so high for Mahomes, who has played in just one game.
“I think over the last year the biggest thing I’ve done is just try to go in every single day and act like I was the starter,” Mahomes said. “Even though I was in the backup role, I was never taking a day off, I was never just coming in and being satisfied with where I was at, and I think just them seeing me come in the locker room, in the film room, on the field at practice, and really just competing and doing whatever I can to kind of take my career and my ability to the next level, I feel like has given them the trust to be able to say those things, and so now for me, it’s to go out there and prove everybody that has been saying those things right, and pretty much show them that I can have success in this league.”
You can watch the interview here:
