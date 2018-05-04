Here is the Statcast breakdown of Jorge Soler's mammoth home run for Royals

It wasn't the longest home run that Royals outfielder Jorge Soler has hit at Kauffman Stadium.
A year ago, Soler crushed a pitch over the batter's eye in center field that traveled 464 feet. Still, the 441-foot home run hit by Soler during the Royals' 10-6 win over the Tigers was a tremendous blast.
The Star's Sam Mellinger talked with Soler about the bomb, and Soler was well aware that he got all of the pitch.
Statcast broke down the home run, which showed the ball had an exit velocity of 107.9 mph (the pitch itself was an 86 mph change-up).
If you missed the home run, here it is again:
Here is that titanic home run that Soler hit last year:
Comments