Ned Yost pranked his wife into believing he was caught in a tornado on Wednesday

SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost and the team arrived back in KC ahead of storms on May 2, 2018 that moved through the metro area. When his wife called to check on him the tornado sirens were blaring and then he pranked his wife. John Sleezer

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost and the team arrived back in KC ahead of storms on May 2, 2018 that moved through the metro area. When his wife called to check on him the tornado sirens were blaring and then he pranked his wife. John Sleezer