Ned Yost pranked his wife into believing he was caught in a tornado on Wednesday

The Royals arrived home from Boston on Wednesday night, just before the storms arrived in Kansas City.
As manager Ned Yost drove back to his condo, he was afraid he might get caught in a downpour so he didn't delay.
“I made it home barely,” Yost said. ‘I was scared to death it was going to be pouring down rain, so I’m trying to get home. ... I finally get home and beat it. I get upstairs and the sirens go off ...”
Yost’s wife, Deborah, called and he decided to pretend he was caught in a tornado. It’s funnier to hear him tell the story, so you should check out the video above.
Yost was asked by Fox Sports Kansas City’s Joel Goldberg if he had interest in being an amateur storm chaser.
“I’m interested in it, but I want to storm pushaway. I don’t want it anywhere near my farm, because trees down on my farm is a hassle — cleaning roads and clearing roads,” Yost said.
Yost said he had one opportunity to see a tornado, and this led to another funny story.
“The only time I had a chance to see it, I didn’t believe it,” Yost said. “I was playing in Triple-A and we were in Toledo, Ohio, and my roommate we were in the hotel, just got in, and he goes, ‘There’s a tornado over there. I see it, it’s a tornado. (I said), ‘Yeah, right. There ain’t no tornado. Yeah, right, tornado, right.’
“He goes, ‘It’s right there, look at it.’ (I said,) ‘Oh, bull. I ain’t getting up. I ain’t playing that.’ Then he stood there for like five minutes and watched it. Then he goes, ‘Well, it’s gone now.’
“Then all of a sudden on the TV it came on: ‘Tornado in Toledo, take cover.’ Ah, I missed it.”
But it made for a good tale all these years later.
