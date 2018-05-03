Former Chief Derrick Johnson reportedly will visit with Oakland Raiders

OK, take a deep breath, Chiefs fans. This is just a visit. This doesn't mean linebacker Derrick Johnson will sign with the Raiders.
Johnson said he hoped to continue playing after being released by the Chiefs in February. So that would explain why he will visit Oakland, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Schefter tweeted: "Former Chiefs’ standout LB Derrick Johnson is visiting today with...the Raiders, per source.
"If the Chiefs can draft Reggie McKenzie’s son, the Raiders can sign one of KC’s favorites."
That was in reference to the Chiefs drafting Kahlil McKenzie, the son of Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie.
It's not an apples-to-apples comparison, of course. Johnson, 35, was a fan favorite during his 13 seasons with the Chiefs and he left Kansas City as the team's all-time leader in tackles.
Johnson told The Star in February that he hoped to return to the Chiefs and was ready to make a concession to do so.
“When I restructured my deal, I voided my last year out,” Johnson said. “In order for me to come back with the Chiefs, we’d have to work on a deal or do something for a one-year type of deal.
“But the Chiefs, they wanted to go younger across the board — that’s what (general manager Brett) Veach was talking about. I wasn’t in their plans, and I understood that. They’ve got some cap issues, and even though I would have bended some to be a Chief, there really was no negotiation. I just wasn’t in the plans. And that happens; it is what it is.”
Chiefs fans had various opinions about the news of DJ's visit to Oakland.
