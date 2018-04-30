Chiefs' draft grades range from a B to a D-minus from national NFL writers

There is no consensus among national NFL writers about how the Chiefs did in the draft.
Among these five grades given to teams following the NFL Draft, which concluded Saturday, the Chiefs' grades range from a B to a D-minus. By comparison, The Star's Terez A. Paylor gave the Chiefs an A.
Here is what the national writers were saying about the Chiefs:
**Chad Reuter of NFL.com gave the Chiefs a B. Here is what Reuter wrote about the Chiefs' second-round pick, Mississippi linebacker Breeland Speaks: "The Chiefs wanted a versatile defender in the second round, and they gave up a third-round pick to go get Speaks, who fits the bill. Speaks has potential, and he'll have to meet it to make the trade-up worthwhile." You can read more of what Reuter wrote about the Chiefs here.
**Sports Illustrated's Andy Benoit gave the Chiefs a B-minus. He wrote: "One concern is that the Chiefs were unable to address their cornerback situation until the sixth round. Those who didn’t like Washington’s side of the Alex Smith trade couldn’t help but overrate third-year corner Kendall Fuller, who was shipped to Kansas City in that deal. Fuller was a No. 3 corner in a so-so secondary last year. He played behind the up-and-down Bashaud Breeland, who remains unsigned in free agency after failing a physical in Carolina. Yes, Fuller has upside, and he provides a solid answer in the slot, which surprisingly few NFL teams have. But he’s nowhere near the caliber of Marcus Peters, arguably the NFL’s best playmaking defensive back, who was traded to the Rams. And Kansas City’s cornerbacking depth overall remains in question." You can read more of what Benoit wrote about the Chiefs here.
**Dan Kadar of SB Nation handed the Chiefs a D-plus. He wrote: "Getting (Central Arkansas cornerback Tremon) Smith at No. 196 was solid value because he’s a high-end athlete. But this is a team that needed to get a cornerback earlier in the draft. Perhaps my favorite pick for Kansas City was Dorian O’Daniel in the third round. He’s a good combo safety/linebacker." You can read more of what Kadar wrote here.
**Mark Maske of the Washington Post gave the Chiefs a C-minus. He wrote: "They focused on their defense, and their trade up to get second-round DE Breeland Speaks signals that the Chiefs believe he has a chance to help immediately." You can read more here.
**Yahoo's Frank Schwab gave the Chiefs a D-minus. He wrote: "Defense, defense, defense. It’s clear where the Chiefs thought they needed help. The challenge was getting impact players without a first-round pick (traded last year in the Patrick Mahomes deal), and it’s hard to see a huge infusion of help." You can read more of what Schwab wrote about the Chiefs here.
