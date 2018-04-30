Royals say their run with KayCee 'The W Guy' is over; critical Facebook post surfaces

SHARE COPY LINK Dave Webster's KayCee Baseball character can be seen walking on the Royals Hall of Fame to place the big "W" each time the Royals win. Monty Davis madavis@kcstar.com

Dave Webster's KayCee Baseball character can be seen walking on the Royals Hall of Fame to place the big "W" each time the Royals win. Monty Davis madavis@kcstar.com