Tennessee defensive lineman Kahlil McKenzie runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Indianapolis. The Chiefs drafted him in the sixth round on April 28, 2018.
Raiders had a funny Twitter reaction to Chiefs drafting son of Oakland GM

By Pete Grathoff

April 28, 2018 04:15 PM

The McKenzie family dinners are going to be fun.

On Saturday, the Chiefs traded up into the sixth round and picked Tennessee guard Kahlil McKenzie, who is the son of Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie.

According to the Silver and Black Pride blog, Kahlil watched Raiders practices with his father and then went to his dad's alma mater, Tennessee, and entered the NFL Draft a year early at the advice of his dad.

Starting this fall, however, he'll be lining up against his dad's team.

That adds a little spice to the Chiefs-Raiders rivalry, which is already intense.

The Chiefs and Raiders had a funny Twitter exchange after Kansas City made its pick:

Who knows? Maybe Kahlil will wear a Chiefs sweater to Christmas dinner in a reversal of the funny NFL Shop commercial.

