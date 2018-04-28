Air Force father surprises family at Friday night's Royals game

And to think, the Laffey family thought the big surprise would be seeing Air Force Technical Sergeant Sean Laffey on the CrownVision board at Friday night's Royals game at Kauffman Stadium.
Brooke Laffey and her two daughters and two sons were at the game to see one of the boys throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
But before that happened, the family was told to turn to the CrownVision board where there was a message from Sean Laffey.
Then he asked the family, which lives in Kearney, to wait a second. The big surprise followed: Sean Laffey walked out of the Royals dugout to greet the family after being in Afghanistan for three months.
The Royals shared this video of the reunion:
Comments