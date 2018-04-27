6 national experts predict whom Chiefs will select on Day 2 of NFL Draft

Now the fun begins for Chiefs fans.
Because the Chiefs didn't have a pick on the opening day of the NFL Draft, the first round really wasn't all that interesting, other than to see what the AFC West rivals did.
But the Chiefs have one pick in Friday's second round and two in the third round, so there is bound to be plenty of speculation leading up to the re-start of the draft.
Here is how experts around the nation see things shaking out for the Chiefs, who have the 54th, 78th and 86th picks.
**R.J. White of CBS Sports thinks the Chiefs will take Kansas linebacker Dorance Armstrong at No. 54, Memphis wide receiver Anthony Miller at No. 78 and Alabama cornerback Anthony Averett at No. 86. You can read more on White's thinking on those picks here.
**Nate Davis of USA Today has the Chiefs picking Alabama safety Ronnie Harrison in the second round. You can read more on his reasoning here.
**Paul Kasabian of Bleacher Reports predicts the Chiefs will select Florida cornerback Duke Dawson at No. 54 in the second round. You can read more here.
**Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer projects the Chiefs trading with the Cowboys to move up four spots and select Colorado cornerback Isaiah Oliver. You can read more here.
**Before the draft started, Chad Reuter of NFL.com had the Chiefs picking Auburn cornerback Carlton Davis at No. 54, Armstrong at No. 78 and Virginia Tech safety Terrell Edmunds at No. 86. You can see more of Reuter's picks here.
**Bleacher Report's Matt Miller made picks before the start of the draft, and he had the Chiefs taking Arkansas center Frank Ragnow at No. 54, Armstrong at No. 78 and Southern California defensive lineman Rasheem Green at No. 86. You can see more of Miller's picks here.
