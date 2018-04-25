Did Royals fans go too far in cheering for Lorenzo Cain's home run?

The reaction from Royals fans surprised Lorenzo Cain, and he was expecting a warm welcome in his return to Kauffman Stadium with the Brewers.
But Cain was cheered multiple times during Tuesday night's game — including on a home run.
"That's once-in-a-lifetime type stuff there," Cain said. "I definitely enjoyed it, it was a nice feeling that I hit a homer on the road and people cheer for you."
To hear fans Kauffman Stadium cheer an opponent certainly was unexpected.
But Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw said, "Good fans here. There are certain places that like their guys, and when they do something well for their organization, they'll remember them forever. He's certainly one of those guys."
Cain enjoyed his trip around the bases (and seemed to say something to Royals infielders) and in the dugout. Take a look at this video from the Brewers:
Should fans have cheered? There was a mixed reaction Twitter:
Comments