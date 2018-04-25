National NFL writer: Schedule sets up nicely for Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs

The Chiefs' first two games in the upcoming season are in cities that are 2,426 miles apart, and one is against an AFC West opponent and the other is a perennial powerhouse.
Then comes a home game against the up-and-coming 49ers, followed by a prime-time game against a division foe. Then the Chiefs get to face the teams that played in the AFC Championship Game in consecutive weeks. Four of the first half-dozen games are on the road.
So, yeah, the first six games of the 2018 season will be no cakewalk.
And that's great for the Chiefs, writes Mike Florio of NBC Sports.
Huh?
Florio writes that because the Chiefs' schedule is front-loaded with their toughest opponents in 2018, those teams won't have much information about quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who will be the starter in his sophomore season.
"Before assuming this will automatically result in Mahomes struggling, keep in mind that defenses don’t yet know how coach Andy Reid is using Mahomes, and they’ll need at least four or five editions of game film in order to fully begin cracking the code," Florio wrote. "So since the Chiefs have to play those six games anyway, it’s better to play tough games early, before defenses figure out what he does well and scheme to take it away.
"While the schedule as a whole won’t be a cakewalk for the Chiefs or Mahomes, loading up with tough games early can be a good thing for team and quarterback."
You can read more of what Florio wrote here.
Comments