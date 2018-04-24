Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez interrupts Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain's pregame press conference on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, and brings along his phone to share the moment. John Sleezer
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez interrupts Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain's pregame press conference on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, and brings along his phone to share the moment. John Sleezer
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Brewers fans touched by this ovation for Lorenzo Cain from Royals fans

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

April 24, 2018 08:18 PM

If he didn't know it before Tuesday night, Lorenzo Cain knows it now. He is loved by Kansas City.

Cain, who signed with the Milwaukee Brewers in the offseason, returned to Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday and received no fewer than four standing ovations.

There was one when he came on the field before the game, another when his name was announced as part of the lineup, a third when he stepped to the plate (Salvador Perez hugged him, too) and another when Cain returned to the dugout after grounding out to first.

Brewers fans watching the game on television were impressed with the reaction from the Royals fans, and many shared their thoughts on Twitter.

The Royals tweeted a video of the moment when Cain came to the plate for the first time:

Here is a sample of what Brewers fans were saying:

  Comments  