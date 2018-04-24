Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain reacts after hitting an RBI double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain reacts after hitting an RBI double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash The Associated Press
Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain reacts after hitting an RBI double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash The Associated Press
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Lorenzo Cain plans to 'give out a lot of hugs' in return to Kansas City

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

April 24, 2018 09:32 AM

At Royals FanFest in January, Royals left-hander Danny Duffy was asked about facing former teammate Lorenzo Cain, who had signed with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Duffy said, “As I know they will, the Kansas City fans will give him the ovation that he deserves. I hope that ovation lasts 20 minutes.”

We'll see about that length of that ovation as Cain and the Brewers are in Kansas City and will open a two-game series Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium. But Cain told Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he expects a warm welcome after he signed a five-year, $80 million contract with the Brewers.

“It’s going to be nice," Cain told Haudricourt. "I’m expecting the fans to show me a lot of love. It’ll be nice to get back and see everybody. ..."

Cain is batting .303 with an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of .861, which is 24th in the National League. He has two home runs, six doubles, seven RBIs, 13 walks and five stolen bases.

Royals fans have a special place in Cain's heart and the feeling is mutual, particularly since he was a key member of the two World Series appearances and the 2015 championship.

Here is Denny Matthews' call of Lorenzo Cain scoring from first base on a single by Eric Hosmer in the eighth inning of Game 6 of the ALCS. Audio courtesy of the Royals Radio Network. Pete Grathoffpgrathoff@kcstar.com

“They definitely supported us throughout my time there," Cain said. "Nothing but love and good times. So, it’ll be nice to say ‘hi’ to everybody and give out a lot of hugs."

You can read more on what Cain said in the Journal Sentinel story here.

  Comments  