Lorenzo Cain plans to 'give out a lot of hugs' in return to Kansas City

At Royals FanFest in January, Royals left-hander Danny Duffy was asked about facing former teammate Lorenzo Cain, who had signed with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Duffy said, “As I know they will, the Kansas City fans will give him the ovation that he deserves. I hope that ovation lasts 20 minutes.”
We'll see about that length of that ovation as Cain and the Brewers are in Kansas City and will open a two-game series Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium. But Cain told Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he expects a warm welcome after he signed a five-year, $80 million contract with the Brewers.
“It’s going to be nice," Cain told Haudricourt. "I’m expecting the fans to show me a lot of love. It’ll be nice to get back and see everybody. ..."
Cain is batting .303 with an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of .861, which is 24th in the National League. He has two home runs, six doubles, seven RBIs, 13 walks and five stolen bases.
Royals fans have a special place in Cain's heart and the feeling is mutual, particularly since he was a key member of the two World Series appearances and the 2015 championship.
“They definitely supported us throughout my time there," Cain said. "Nothing but love and good times. So, it’ll be nice to say ‘hi’ to everybody and give out a lot of hugs."
