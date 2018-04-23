Whit Merrifield tried a trick shot at Royals golf event. It went terribly wrong

Many of the Royals players used Monday's off day to hit the links as part of the team's celebrity golf tournament, which was a benefit for the Special Olympics.
Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield took part in the fun. Merrifield, who is on a modest five-game hitting streak in which he has batted .318 with three home runs, had a little trouble teeing up one ball.
Merrifield tried his hand at a trick shot at the Shadow Glen Golf Club in Olathe, and it didn't go so well.
I'm not sure if the Bryan Brothers, who are trick-shot artists, were on hand, but Merrifield gave them a shout-out when he posted a video of his failed attempt at the shot.
Take a look:
Not sure what's funnier: the first miss or the club head flying off on the second swing.
Whatever the case, Merrifield is obviously a good sport because he posted the video on his Instagram account.
