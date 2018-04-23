Screenshot of Whit Merrifield Instagram video
Whit Merrifield tried a trick shot at Royals golf event. It went terribly wrong

By Pete Grathoff

April 23, 2018 12:28 PM

Many of the Royals players used Monday's off day to hit the links as part of the team's celebrity golf tournament, which was a benefit for the Special Olympics.

Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield took part in the fun. Merrifield, who is on a modest five-game hitting streak in which he has batted .318 with three home runs, had a little trouble teeing up one ball.

Merrifield tried his hand at a trick shot at the Shadow Glen Golf Club in Olathe, and it didn't go so well.

I'm not sure if the Bryan Brothers, who are trick-shot artists, were on hand, but Merrifield gave them a shout-out when he posted a video of his failed attempt at the shot.

Take a look:

Hey @bryanbrosgolf. Gained some respect for the trick shot game.

A post shared by Whit Merrifield (@whitmerrifield) on

Not sure what's funnier: the first miss or the club head flying off on the second swing.

Whatever the case, Merrifield is obviously a good sport because he posted the video on his Instagram account.

