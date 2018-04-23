Five questions with ... Royals catcher Cam Gallagher

This is the latest in a series of short question-and-answer chats with Royals players.
My hope is to let fans know a little bit more about each player beyond their performance on the field. This edition is with catcher Gam Gallagher, who is batting .208 this season with two doubles.
Gallagher answered these five questions:
“I have a routine that I do every time before games, just to get myself ready and try to get in the same routine when I’m playing. To go out there and just get a good stretch in, get with the training staff and do the same stretches I do every day. Watch video and just try to get prepared for the game. I feel like when you have a routine and you do it every day, you get more comfortable with it. It’s better than being scattered around doing different things every day. So I try to get into a routine and follow it every day."
2. What is your favorite movie?
"One of my favorite all-time movies probably would have to 'The Sandlot.' I’ve probably seen that movie a hundred times. It’s definitely an all-time classic and one of my favorites from when I was a little kid."
3. What is the best concert you've attended?
"I’ve only been to two concerts and my favorite probably would have been the Zac Brown Band. I was in Florida (in 2012) when I went to it. It was a pretty good concert, and I like all kinds of music. But I haven’t been to too many concerts, so I don’t have too many to pick from."
4. What is the best meal you can make?
"Not to brag, but I’m a pretty good cook. Steak is probably my favorite food and I can cook a pretty good steak, just depending on where I get it from and how good the meat is. I’d probably say steak, Brussels sprouts and some other things like that. (I like it) medium rare, a rib eye. That’s probably my favorite."
5. Who was your favorite athlete as a kid?
"(Yankees shortstop) Derek Jeter probably stands out to me. Growing up, I’m from right outside of Philly, so I was a Phillies fan, and they’ve always had a big tradition and so I always kind of liked followed them. (But) just the way Derek Jeter went about his business and everything that like and how good he was and how clutch he was, he was fun to watch."
