Royals giveaways this week include one just for adults who are 21 or older

The Royals return to Kauffman Stadium and will play seven games in six days this week thanks to a rare five-game series against the White Sox.
On Tuesday, the Royals' giveaway will be for people who are 21 years old or older, the first time the team has had that restriction.
It's a T-shirt with the 1969 Major League Baseball expansion teams, the Royals and Seattle Pilots.
The reason? There is a Miller Lite logo on the left sleeve.
Toby Cook, the Royals' vice president of publicity, noted that other teams in the league, such as the Orioles, Brewers and Cardinals, have had giveaways sponsored by beer companies. You can see at the bottom of this story.
Tuesday is also the first Bark at the Park game. Fans with a theme ticket can bring their dog and will receive an aluminum bowl. A donation from each ticket will be made to the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City.
Thursday's game against the White Sox is Teacher Appreciation Night. It requires a Theme Ticket, but the Royals said those have sold out. Those who previously bought a ticket will get a special T-shirt. You can see at the bottom of this story.
Thursday also is a GordoNation night. Fans who buy a Theme Ticket get a seat in the outfield sections in left field, an Alex Gordon big head and a GordoNation T-shirt.
Friday's game against the White Sox is Mizzou Night. Again, a Theme Ticket is needed to receive a Royals Mizzou cap. You can see at the bottom of this story.
There are no giveaways for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, which is a makeup of a game that was to be played April 1.
In the night cap, the first 20,000 fans will receive a 50th season tote bag.
