One of Chiefs' third-round picks in the draft will win free pizza for a year

Oklahoma linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo may not be buying pizza for a while.
In the latest Chiefs mock draft, The Star's Terez A. Paylor forecast who the team might choose with each of its picks in the draft, which starts this Thursday.
With the 14th pick of the third round, Paylor sees the Chiefs choosing Okoronkwo, and that particular place in the draft is why he could be receiving free pizza.
ESPN's Darren Rovell tweeted the details Monday morning.
"The 78th pick in this year’s NFL Draft will receive a free pizza for an entire year courtesy of new league pizza sponsor Pizza Hut. Why #78? It’s the 3rd round, 14th pick (3.14 = pi). The Chiefs currently hold the pick," Rovell tweeted.
Being drafted will be a thrill, but the pizza will be a nice bonus.
