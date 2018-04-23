Philip Rivers is 'excited' that Chargers' 2018 opener is against Chiefs. Here's why

Dec. 29, 2013.
Remember what happened all those years ago?
The Chargers rallied from a 10-point deficit and beat the Chiefs 27-24 in overtime at Qualcomm Stadium. The Chiefs started Chase Daniel at quarterback that day because they had clinched a playoff spot and rested several starters.
Since then, the Chiefs have won eight straight against the Chargers. That includes six when the team was based in San Diego and two as its current iteration as the Los Angeles Chargers.
To start the 2018 season, the two-time defending AFC West champion Chiefs will travel to Carson, Calif., to face the Chargers, and LA quarterback Philip Rivers is excited about that.
“It’s funny because every team has known their opponents now for months, but when you see them with a date, it changes things for you,” Rivers said on the Chargers website. “This makes it feel a little more real, and we know we’re getting closer. I’m excited. Like any year, the first thing you look for is who you open with. Seeing that we open at home against the Chiefs, who have dominated our division the last couple years, it’s exciting to start the year against them at StubHub Center.”
The Chargers started last season with four straight losses, then won seven of nine games and made a late push for the AFC West title. However, the Chiefs smacked the Chargers aside with a 30-13 victory at Arrowhead Stadium.
Rivers is well aware of the Chiefs' dominance over the Chargers, and that's why he's ready for Sept. 8 when the Chiefs will visit California.
“The first game is the only one that matters from a one-game-at-a-time approach,” Rivers said on the Chargers site. “Obviously, they’ve had our number the last few years. We’ve lost eight in a row against them. So it’s exciting to start at home against them with a division game.”
