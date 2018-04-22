Billy Butler writes congratulatory note to A's pitcher who no-hit the Red Sox

Sean Manaea, the Oakland A's pitcher who threw a no-hitter Saturday night against the red-hot Boston Red Sox, got his start with the Royals.
In the 2013 Major League Baseball draft, the Royals used the 34th overall pick to select Manaea. Two years later, Manaea was the key part of a trade with the A's that sent infielder/outfielder Ben Zobrist to the Royals just ahead of the trade deadline (right-hander Aaron Brooks was the other player that went to Oakland).
Zobrist had a sensational postseason, batting .303 with eight doubles, two home runs and six RBIs, and helped the Royals win the World Series. You may have heard about that parade that followed.
General manager Dayton Moore often talks about trying to make trades that are good for both organizations, and it seems that's what happened with this trade.
Manaea was in the Royals organization for a short period of time, but a number of his former teammates tweeted at him after the no-hitter. That includes former Royals designated hitter Billy Butler, who was also Manaea's teammate with the A's:
@BABYSMGIRAFFE So pumped to see that alert pop up on my phone! So proud of you kid! Congrats man!— Billy Butler (@BillRayButler) April 22, 2018
Pitcher Brandon Finnegan, who was traded to the Reds as part of the Johnny Cueto deal, tweeted:
Holy hell!! Congrats to @BABYSMGIRAFFE on his no hitter tonight against the Red Sox!!— Brandon Finnegan (@bfinny29) April 22, 2018
Marten Gasparini, who is with the Royals' Class A affiliate in Lexington, tweeted:
Congrats to my man @BABYSMGIRAFFE on the #nono!!— Marten Gasparini (@theGreatGaspy) April 22, 2018
Proud of you
The Royals' Class AA affiliate at Northwest Arkansas tweeted:
Congratulations to former #NWANaturals LHP Sean Manaea on his no-hitter for the Oakland A’s against the Boston Red Sox. The first A’s no-hitter since 2010. #MLBNaturals— NW Arkansas Naturals (@nwanaturals) April 22, 2018
Cory Nidoh, who is the media relations director at the Royals' Class A affiliate in Wilmington, tweeted:
Does it against a scorching Red Sox team. Congrats to the former @WilmBlueRocks (2014-15) on the first no-no of the season. https://t.co/RcU9M3vKQ6— Cory Nidoh (@Cory_Nidoh) April 22, 2018
By the way, if you want to see all 27 outs from the no-hitter, Major League Baseball made this video:
27 outs, 0 hits … not bad for your first complete game. pic.twitter.com/w3VXI5rsg8— MLB (@MLB) April 22, 2018
