Former Chiefs defensive lineman says he smoked pot before every game

Shaun Smith's nine-year NFL career ended with the last of his two stints with the Chiefs.
Smith, a defensive tackle, had played for the Saints, Bengals and Browns before he joined the Chiefs for the 2010 season. It was his best as a pro as he played in all 16 games for the only time and had one of his four career sacks.
The next season Smith played for the Titans, then returned to the Chiefs in 2012 when he appeared in eight games.
All told, Smith appeared in 24 games with the Chiefs. Apparently, he also smoked marijuana before each game.
Smith was one of the athletes featured in a Bleacher Report story about former NFL and NBA players who talked about marijuana use during their playing days.
In a video, players were asked if they ever played while high.
“Yeah, I had a little ritual: Smoke two blunts before every game,” Smith said.
“When I smoke, I can focus and actually do the job that I have to do and the tasks. It’s like I’m in the zone. I feel like nobody can stop me when I was out there. It mellowed me out, got me going and it’s the best thing for me.”
The NFL and the NFLPA prohibit players from the illegal use, possession, or distribution of marijuana.
Smith said on the morning of game days he would soak in a bath tub with Epsom salt, listen to music and smoke marijuana. Then he would eat breakfast with his wife and kids.
"I'd fire it up on the way to the stadium, go through the bad neighborhoods of whatever team I was playing with to the city and reflect," Smith said. "That was my motivation. I'm blessed to be in this position to get up and go do what I love.
"By the time kickoff comes, I'm just at ease. I'm ready now."
Smith estimated that at least 80 percent of NFL players smoke marijuana.
"Shoot, the coaches do it," said Smith, who told Bleacher Report that he first tried marijuana in the sixth grade. "Personnel people upstairs do it. Quarterbacks that do it. Guys that are your captains, your leaders of the team that smoke.
"Everybody has their reason, they are using it for their pain. We're all big guys and our body hurts."
You can watch the videos from the Bleacher Report series here.
