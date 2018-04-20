Danny Duffy offers reward after grandfather's hand-written sheet music was stolen

Thursday was a rest day for the Royals, who had a chance to recharge their bodies and minds while in Michigan ahead of Friday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
But left-hander Danny Duffy received some bad news. Someone had broken into his grandfather's car and stolen a number of items.
Duffy tweeted: "To my people in Goleta- lock your cars at night. Grandpa had his guitar amp, cds, and 40 years of sheet music stolen out of his suburban. Anyone in cathedral oaks area in goleta find a binder full of lovesongs that he sings to my grandma, his wife of 63 years hmu on here. Lock up"
Goleta, Calif., is on the Pacific coast about two hours north of Los Angeles.
Anyone would be upset to hear about the amp and CD, but the sheet music apparently was what hit Duffy the hardest. Duffy noted that his grandfather strums the guitar and sings to his wife of 63 years.
That's sweet.
Turns out that Duffy's grandfather recently had surgery, too. He wrote: "I swear man- stealing from an 84 yr old war vet. Let me catch one of yall in the act. My guy just had surgery, all he can really do right now is sing and strum. Scumbags man:/ so burnt rn."
Duffy is hoping to do his part to get his grandfather's things back, particularly the sheet music, which Duffy said includes hand-written lyrics.
He tweeted: "Just trying to help my grandpa. Ill put up $1000 for anybody who brings my grandpas binder back. Hand written lyrics with printed notes. Wont ask any questions. If yall see somethin in the garbage take a look. Might come up on some bread. Bring it to my aunt’s sports bar"
Comments