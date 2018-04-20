'I’m healing pretty good.' Salvador Perez says he's about ready to return to Royals

Royals catcher Salvador Perez is doing it all during his rehab stint.
Perez hit a home run Sunday while with Class AA Northwest Arkansas. He was moved up to Class AAA Omaha, and played in the second game of the Storm Chasers' doubleheader against Memphis on Thursday night and threw out a pair of would-be base stealers.
In what should be a surprise to exactly zero Royals fans, Perez's left knee is recovering faster than expected. He was diagnosed with a Grade 2 tear of the knee's medial collateral ligament after slipping on a stair while carrying luggage into his house on March 27. The expectation was that he would miss four to six weeks.
“We put in a lot of work together, the trainer and me,” Perez told Tony Boone of the Omaha World-Herald. “I feel great. (Wednesday) was my third week. They said it was going to take me (four to six). I only have three. I’m healing pretty good.”
Perez is keenly aware of the Royals' dreadful 3-13 start to the season, and that's motivated him.
“That’s why I was a little quicker in my recovery,” Perez told the World-Herald. “I want to try to help my team, to play hard and try to change the situation right now. We’re going to see what happens after I get there.”
There has been no official timetable, but Perez told the World-Herald he expects to be back with the Royals soon (you can read more here). That means he could possibly return next week when the Royals open a home stand against Lorenzo Cain and the Milwaukee Brewers.
Royals fans will love to see more of Perez throwing out base runners. Here are the highlights from Thursday:
