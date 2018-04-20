Five things you may not know about Chiefs' 2018 schedule

Now we know what the road to a potential third-straight AFC West title looks like for the Chiefs.
Their 2018 schedule, which was released Thursday, includes five games on national television.
But there are a few things you might not know about the slate of games:
1. This will be the fourth straight season that the Chiefs will play three of their final four games at Arrowhead Stadium.
In the previous three seasons, the Chiefs have gone 11-1 in their final games, including an 8-1 record at home. The lone loss: a 19-17 defeat to the Tennessee Titans in 2016. The Chiefs are 6-0 against AFC West opponents, and two of this year’s games in December will be against division foes.
2. The Chiefs’ strength of schedule is tied for 19th with the Eagles. Their opponents’ winning percentage last season was .492. Playing the AFC West opponents twice dragged down the percentage a bit, while facing the 0-16 Browns dragged it down significantly.
However, the Washington Post's Fancy Stats blog used a formula involving each NFL team's Super Bowl odds and expected wins to determine the strength of each team's schedule.
Using this formula, the Chiefs are tied for the 10th most difficult schedule in the NFL based on expected win totals for their opponents. Based on the average Super Bowl LIII chances for opponents, the Chiefs are tied for the third most difficult behind the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills.
3. Most fans knew that the Chiefs and Rams will play in Mexico City. But those two teams also have the latest bye week in the NFL: Week 12.
4. According to the Chiefs website, they will travel 4,862 miles — over the first two weeks of the season. The Chiefs open at Los Angeles then play at Pittsburgh in the second week of the season.
5. Chiefs fans know their team will play AFC West opponents twice each year, but the Pittsburgh Steelers are again on the schedule. This will mark the eighth time in eight years that the Chiefs and Steelers will play. Pittsburgh is 6-1 in the previous seven meetings.
