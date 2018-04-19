Kliff Kingsbury on Patrick Mahomes: 'He’s just able to do ridiculous things'

Fox Sports talk show host Doug Gottlieb wasn't buying it.
Gottlieb had asked football coach Kliff Kingsbury if Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the best quarterback to play at Texas Tech.
Kingsbury, who has coached Case Keenum, Johnny Manziel, Baker Mayfield and Davis Webb at Tech, said Mahomes definitely had the strongest arm.
“I think the arm talent, yes," Kingsbury said. "I mean, not many people can throw a ball 85, 90 yards, a football, I mean it’s just crazy and ..."
That's when Gottlieb cut him off.
"That feels like I went fishing and I caught a fish that was this big," Gottlieb said. "EIghty-five, 90 yards? Nobody can do that."
Kingsbury reiterated that Mahomes can throw a ball 85 yards, which is what Mahomes has previously said.
“He is able to make these throws. In the NFL, it’s a small space that you’ve got to be able to get stuff into," Kingsbury said. "Those big linemen are being pushed in your face, and he can get the ball out with velocity and with accuracy from a smaller space, from different platforms, from off balance. He’s just able to do ridiculous things. Then you surround him with that great cast he’s going to have with a great offensive line, it’s gonna be a lot of fun."
During his three-year career at Tech, Mahomes had 11,252 passing yards in 32 games. In his final season, Mahomes led the country with 421 yards per game.
Gottlieb asked earlier in the conversation what Mahomes' ceiling was with the Chiefs.
“I think it’s through the roof," Kingsbury said. "Watching his progression from when we got him from high school, which he was in a great high school program and had great high school coaching, but was really raw, was more of a baseball player doing football as an afterthought and to get here and to get and to watch him from year one to year three and even watching him in that one game at the end of the year (at Denver), his understanding of protections and defenses and his mechanics, his footwork, how much he’s tightened it up, his God-given ability is insane.
"And being in a situation with (coach) Andy Reid who is known for developing quarterbacks and a great offense mind with those weapons, I just think Kansas City is going to have a lot of fun over the next 12 years watching that kid play and he’s just going to get better and better."
You can listen to the conversation here or below (the chat about Mahomes starts at the 11:30 mark).
