Gallows humor sets in with fans as Royals are mired in losing streak

By Pete Grathoff

April 19, 2018 10:59 AM

Sadly, the only thing worse than the weather this April has been the Royals.

The Royals are 3-13 overall and 3-11 this month, haven't won a game in 10 days and the bullpen has the worst ERA in baseball by more than two runs over the 29th-ranked team.

During their current eight-game losing streak, the Royals have been outscored 60-25.

“I think Dayton (Moore) and I are always looking, we’re always evaluating,” manager Ned Yost told The Star's Maria Torres. “We always like to try to get through the first month before we start making some changes. It definitely hasn’t been very pretty."

No, it hasn't been pretty. But some Royals haven't lost their sense of humor, even if it is gallows humor.

Here are some of the things people have shared on Twitter about the Royals:

