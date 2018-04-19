'That ball's gone, boys!' Danny Duffy called Whit Merrifield's homer on broadcast

There were at least a few things to like about the first Royals' game that was shown on Facebook.
There were no commercials breaks and there was a well-timed in-game interview with left-hander Danny Duffy.
The interview began in the fifth inning with the Royals trailing the Blue Jays 4-2. Jon Jay led off the inning with a single, and Whit Merrifield followed with a towering two-run homer.
Duffy interrupted a story and said, "That ball's gone boys. That ball's out!"
After Merrifield had circled the bases, Jeremy Guthrie, who was one of the broadcasters asked Duffy about his running program.
Duffy said: "I ran the whole lower bowl down here, up the stairs, down the stairs — thata baby, Whit! Great baseball man, right there."
Here is the video from the Royals:
