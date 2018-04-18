Screenshot of MLB.com video
Screenshot of MLB.com video
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Here is Statcast breakdown of back-to-back homers by Mike Moustakas, Lucas Duda

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

April 18, 2018 08:41 AM

While the outcomes were not great, there were a few highlights for the Royals on Tuesday despite being swept in a doubleheader in Toronto.

First, Danny Duffy looked good as he tossed six shutout innings in the nightcap.

In the opener, the Royals hit back-to-back homers as third baseman Mike Moustakas and first baseman Lucas Duda went deep.

Statcast broke down those home runs, which traveled a combined distance of 812 feet.

The exit velocity on Duda's blast was 114.1 miles per hour. It was a laser down the right-field line.

Here are the numbers from Statcast:

  Comments  