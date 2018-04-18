Here is Statcast breakdown of back-to-back homers by Mike Moustakas, Lucas Duda

While the outcomes were not great, there were a few highlights for the Royals on Tuesday despite being swept in a doubleheader in Toronto.
First, Danny Duffy looked good as he tossed six shutout innings in the nightcap.
In the opener, the Royals hit back-to-back homers as third baseman Mike Moustakas and first baseman Lucas Duda went deep.
Statcast broke down those home runs, which traveled a combined distance of 812 feet.
The exit velocity on Duda's blast was 114.1 miles per hour. It was a laser down the right-field line.
Here are the numbers from Statcast:
