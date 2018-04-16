Wind blows heavy snow and ice off the roof of the Rogers Centre in Toronto on Sunday, April 16, 2018. The Royals are scheduled to play the Blue Jays on Monday night. Jason Boatright
For Pete&#39;s Sake

Here are photos from inside Rogers Centre, where Royals were scheduled to play Monday

April 16, 2018 02:52 PM

This is an odd coincidence.

The last time the Blue Jays had a home game postponed because of a hole in the roof was in 1991 when they were set to face the Royals.

Here were are, 27 years later and another Royals-Blue Jays game in Toronto was called because of a hole in the roof. The Royals' game Monday will be made up as part of a Tuesday doubleheader after winter weather caused a hole in the roof at the Rogers Centre.

Photographers in Toronto captured the scene Monday afternoon at the Rogers Centre. Here are photos that the CBC's Patrick Morrell , journalist Andrew Hockridge, writer Shi Davidi and Sportsnet's Brendan Dunlop shared on Twitter:

The CBC tweeted these photos:

