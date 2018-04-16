Here are photos from inside Rogers Centre, where Royals were scheduled to play Monday

This is an odd coincidence.
The last time the Blue Jays had a home game postponed because of a hole in the roof was in 1991 when they were set to face the Royals.
Here were are, 27 years later and another Royals-Blue Jays game in Toronto was called because of a hole in the roof. The Royals' game Monday will be made up as part of a Tuesday doubleheader after winter weather caused a hole in the roof at the Rogers Centre.
Photographers in Toronto captured the scene Monday afternoon at the Rogers Centre. Here are photos that the CBC's Patrick Morrell , journalist Andrew Hockridge, writer Shi Davidi and Sportsnet's Brendan Dunlop shared on Twitter:
The CBC tweeted these photos:
