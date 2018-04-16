Chiefs' Sammy Watkins believes he's an advanced 'reptilian solar being'

Judging by Sammy Watkins' Twitter feed, it's going to be an interesting season for the Chiefs.
Watkins, a wide receiver who was signed last month by the Chiefs, on Saturday had one of the more interesting tweets you'll see:
Hmmm. OK.
Monday on the Chiefs’ first day of voluntary workouts, Watkins was asked about the tweet.
“I just feel like this world is what it is, there are a lot of different species, we’re a lot of different species,” Watkins said. “Whether we like it or not we all have some same characteristics in this world. “We’re all different but we all have the same conscience and we all live in the same reality. But there’s a lot of different things in this world.
So there you go.
After some deep investigative work,* I found a story that said about "12 million people in the U.S. believe that interstellar lizards in people suits rule our country."
*Well, I Googled the words "reptilian" and "solar."
Also, former sports reporter David Icke reportedly believes lizard people "are behind secret societies like the Freemasons and the Illuminati."
That might not be what Watkins was referencing. Let's hope it wasn't. It's worth mentioning at this point that Watkins apparently is also a flat-Earth believer, per a Los Angeles Times reporter.
Watkins' reptilian tweet Saturday wasn't a one-time deal. He also engaged in some banter with fans about it:
