Watch Royals' Salvador Perez hit a home run in first game of his rehab assignment

It's been a week since the Royals last won a game. They're lugging a five-game losing streak into Toronto, and Kansas City is in last place in the American League Central.
The Royals have scored the fewest runs in baseball (39), are tied with the Tigers for the fewest home runs (5), and, well, The Star's Maria Torres has more on the Royals' slow start to the season.
But here is one more stat: Royals catchers are batting just .184.
A big reason for that (obviously) is the absence of Salvador Perez, who suffered a knee injury before opening day. But Perez started a rehab assignment at Class AA Northwest Arkansas on Sunday and is off to a smashing start.
Perez hit a home run in his first game. Take a look at the video from MiLB.com:
