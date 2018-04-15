Here's a mesmerizing slow-motion look at Mike Moustakas' home run in the snow

Normally when awaking to snow on the ground and a wind chill of 15 degrees, I tell myself, "It's OK. Baseball will be back in about two months."
But this is not February, although it feels like it outside.
Baseball has been back for more than two weeks, but it's clear that Mother Nature needs to get the MLB Network.
On Saturday night, it snowed during the Angels' 5-3 victory over the Royals at Kauffman Stadium. The players were bundled up, as the wind made it feel as if it were 22 degrees.
Ah, but the conditions made for one great moment. Third baseman Mike Moustakas clubbed a home run in the eighth inning while the snow was swirling, and Fox Sports had a cool slow-motion replay that made it appear he was in a snow globe.
Take a look at this tweet from Twitter user Ballpark Videos; the slow-motion replay comes at the 30-second mark:
The Royals tweeted a shorter snippet here:
