Former Royals star Johnny Damon will be on 'Dancing With The Stars'

Former Royals star Johnny Damon showed off his baseball skills for nearly two decades in the major leagues, but now fans will see if he can dance.
Damon was announced Friday as one of the competitors for season 26 of "Dancing With The Stars." The show's title has been altered a bit to "Dancing With The Stars: Athletes."
The lineup does not lack for name recognition.
Adam Rippon is fresh from this year's Winter Olympics where he was a fan favorite and made headlines for a beef he had with Vice President Mike Pence.
Former Olympic skater Tonya Harding brings infamy to the ballroom. She's been in the news lately and walking a lot of red carpets as the subject of the movie, "I, Tonya," nominated for a handful of Oscars.
"DWTS" fans know that when professional athletes compete on the show, they often win. Past winners of the mirrored disco ball trophy have included NFL players Emmitt Smith, Hines Ward and Donald Driver, Olympic speed skater Apolo Ohno, Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez and Olympic figure skaters Kristi Yamaguchi and Meryl Davis.
Here's the full cast for season 26.
Adam Rippon with Jenna Johnson
Tonya Harding with Sasha Farber
Arike Ogunbowale (women’s basketball player) with Gleb Savchenko
Chris Mazdzer (Olympic luger) with Witney Carson
Jamie Anderson (professional snowboarder) with Artem Chigvintsev
Jennie Finch Daigle (Olympic softball player) with Keo Motsepe
Josh Norman (NFL star) with Sharna Burgess
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Former NBA star) with Lindsay Arnold
Mirai Nagasu (Olympic figure skater) with Alan Bersten
The new season premieres April 30.
Judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli will return with Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews back as hosts.
Here is how the show announced Damon:
Damon, who was born in Fort Riley, Kan., was drafted by the Royals in the first round of the 1992 draft, and made his debut three seasons later.
In six seasons with the Royals, Damon hit .292 with 156 doubles, 47 triples and 156 stolen bases in 803 games. In 2000, Damon led the league with 136 runs scored and 46 stolen bases, and he finished 19th in the American League MVP vote.
Because he was due to hit free agency, Damon was sent to the Oakland A's in January 2001 as part of a three-team trade. Damon appeared in the postseason eight times with four different teams, and won World Series titles with the Red Sox (2004) and Yankees (2009). He finished his career with 2,769 hits.
Royals fans voted him the 32nd best player in franchise history this offseason.
