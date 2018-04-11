Tony Gonzalez shows off first career TD ball with Chiefs – but it has a mistake on it

Oct. 5, 1997.
That's the day the Chiefs lost 17-14 at Miami, one of just three regular-season defeats for Kansas City that season.
That's not a game that many Chiefs fans likely recall, but it was a milestone contest for Tony Gonzalez, who was a 21-year-old rookie that day.
Gonzalez hauled in a 21-yard touchdown pass from Elvis Grbac that day. It was the only time Grbac threw to Gonzalez in the game.
That touchdown was the first of 111 that Gonzalez would catch in his career, which included 12 seasons with the Chiefs and five with the Atlanta Falcons.
On Tuesday, Gonzalez showed off the ball, which is in his office. He tweeted this video:
You may have noticed that Gonzalez said he caught the ball on Nov. 9, 1997, and that's painted on the ball. The Chiefs played that day and lost to Jacksonville, but Gonzalez didn't catch a touchdown pass.
The opponent was correct on the ball: it was Miami.
Not sure what happened, but Tony G might want to get that ball painted again. Or get a refund from whoever did the work for him.
