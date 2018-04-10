No, the cap that Chiefs' draft picks will wear doesn't have a grammatical error

It remains to be seen who the Chiefs will pick in the NFL Draft later this month, but it appears that they are one of fashion winners.
New Era will be unveiling the caps that each team's draft picks will wear on Thursday, and the company put out a teaser video Tuesday.
Some people on Twitter shared pictures of the caps, which will be gray with one of the NFL team's colors. Each hat will feature the team logo and a slogan.
For Kansas City, that will be Chiefs Kingdom, which is a no-brainer.
However, that teaser video from New Era makes it seem that there is a grammatical mistake on the Chiefs cap.
Can you spot it?
Did you cringe a little bit when you saw the words "Chief's Kingdom"? Woof. That would be a bad mistake.
Some Twitter users noticed the mistake.
However, the apostrophe will not be on the cap:
Here are some of the other teams caps:
It seems to me that the Chiefs' caps are one of the best.
The caps will be available for purchase starting Thursday at NewEraCap.com, NFLShop.com, Lids, Fanzz and DSG.
