No, the cap that Chiefs' draft picks will wear doesn't have a grammatical error

SHARE COPY LINK Former major league pitcher Pat Mahomes, the father of Chiefs first-round pick Patrick Mahomes II, believes his son landed in the perfect place to develop. Mahomes also talked about his experience playing in the Royals system and at Kauffman Stadi Tod Palmer The Kansas City Star

Former major league pitcher Pat Mahomes, the father of Chiefs first-round pick Patrick Mahomes II, believes his son landed in the perfect place to develop. Mahomes also talked about his experience playing in the Royals system and at Kauffman Stadi Tod Palmer The Kansas City Star