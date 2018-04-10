Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy wants to be a better person, and also spoke about the upcoming season at FanFest on Friday Jan. 26, 2018. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star
For Pete&#39;s Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

Five questions with ... Royals left-hander Danny Duffy

By Pete Grathoff

April 10, 2018 01:42 PM

This is the first in a series of short question-and-answer chats with Royals players.

The hope was to get to know a little bit more about each player beyond their performance on the field.

Up first is Royals left-hander Danny Duffy, who was taken in the third round of the 2007 draft. Duffy, 29, has a career record of 45-45 with a 3.78 ERA and 678 strikeouts in 779 career innings.

Duffy answered these five questions:

1. Do you have a pregame ritual?

Duffy: I try to do everything as different as I can for the last time. It’s the antithesis of superstitious, but it’s also superstitious. I just don’t want to appear superstitious, so I’m superstitious about being superstitious.

2. What is your favorite movie?

Duffy: "The Pursuit of Happyness" (with Will Smith). I love it.

3. What is the best meal you can make?

Duffy: I can grill up a pretty mean steak. Medium-rare, throw some Suzy Q (steak seasoning) on there, avocado oil and good to go.

4. Who was your favorite athlete as a kid?

Duffy: (Lakers star) Kobe Bryant. Since 1996 until now.

5. What is your favorite place in KC for barbecue?

Duffy: Man ... they’ve all got their special perks to them, but I think Joe’s Kansas City.

