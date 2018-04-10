Five questions with ... Royals left-hander Danny Duffy

This is the first in a series of short question-and-answer chats with Royals players.
The hope was to get to know a little bit more about each player beyond their performance on the field.
Up first is Royals left-hander Danny Duffy, who was taken in the third round of the 2007 draft. Duffy, 29, has a career record of 45-45 with a 3.78 ERA and 678 strikeouts in 779 career innings.
Duffy answered these five questions:
1. Do you have a pregame ritual?
Duffy: I try to do everything as different as I can for the last time. It’s the antithesis of superstitious, but it’s also superstitious. I just don’t want to appear superstitious, so I’m superstitious about being superstitious.
2. What is your favorite movie?
Duffy: "The Pursuit of Happyness" (with Will Smith). I love it.
3. What is the best meal you can make?
Duffy: I can grill up a pretty mean steak. Medium-rare, throw some Suzy Q (steak seasoning) on there, avocado oil and good to go.
4. Who was your favorite athlete as a kid?
Duffy: (Lakers star) Kobe Bryant. Since 1996 until now.
5. What is your favorite place in KC for barbecue?
Duffy: Man ... they’ve all got their special perks to them, but I think Joe’s Kansas City.
