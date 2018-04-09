ESPN writer believes Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes will have breakout season

The Chiefs season finale at Denver didn't mean anything in the standings, but it sure did ramp up the Patrick Mahomes fever.
Mahomes made some incredible throws, showed a bit of daring and was calm under fire as the Chiefs won 27-24. Mahomes completed 22-of-35 passes for 284 yards and an interception and drove the Chiefs for a game-winning field goal as time expired.
After the season, the Chiefs traded quarterback Alex Smith to Washington, and now Mahomes is the starter. What does the future hold for Mahomes and the Chiefs?
Well, ESPN's Matt Bowen is expecting big things from Mahomes. He recently wrote a story with the headline, "10 NFL rookies primed to break out in Year 2," and Mahomes is on the list.
"When free agency opened, the Chiefs surprisingly paid a premium price to land wide receiver Sammy Watkins," Bowen wrote. "But when we look at the Kansas City offensive system under coach Andy Reid, Watkins is yet another weapon -- in an offense loaded at the skill positions -- to build around Mahomes. And the young quarterback brings the big-time arm, the ability to make off-schedule plays and the movement skills that mesh with Reid's playcalling. ...
"When the Chiefs traded up to get Mahomes in the 2017 draft and then traded away veteran Alex Smith this offseason, it was easy to see they were going all-in on the Texas Tech product. And the skill set is there, along with the system fit, for Mahomes to play big on the pro stage in his first year as an NFL starter."
You can read more of what Bowen wrote about Mahomes here.
