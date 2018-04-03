Sungwoo Lee is raising the next generation of Royals fans in South Korea

The opening weekend of Royals baseball didn't go as most fans would have hoped. There was a blowout loss, a blown lead late that led to a defeat and a snowed-out game.
Saturday's contest against the White Sox was being played at the same time as the Final Four games, so fans in Kansas City had their attention divided.
But in South Korea, one Royals fan was glued to the Royals and he wasn't alone.
You may remember Sungwoo Lee, the South Korean Royals who visited Kansas City in August 2014, and became a bit of a celebrity as he visited the city and took in some games at Kauffman Stadium. He was featured in the New Yorker and was the subject of a "30 for 30" episode on ESPN.
While the Sungwoo mania has died down, his love of the Royals hasn't. In fact, he is raising his son to be a Royals fan. Here is what he tweeted during Saturday's game:
