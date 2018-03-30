Danny Duffy tweets message to Royals fans after disappointing opener

Not sure that could have gone much worse for the Royals.
Thursday's season opener started with a bang as the Royals scored four runs in the first inning and Kauffman Stadium was buzzing.
Alas, there were eight more innings to play.
The White Sox dominated after that and won 14-7. Royals starter Danny Duffy allowed five runs on seven hits in four innings and Chicago hit three home runs off him.
It was a chilly day and a majority of the 36,517 fans at Kauffman Stadium left early.
Hours after the game, Duffy tweeted a message to Royals fans:
If you can't see that tweet, Duffy wrote:
"Thanks to all of yall who braved the cold today. Didnt go as planned but the boys never quit. We’re so thankful for the support of you fans. On to the next one! Go royals!"
