Lucas Duda crushed a three-run home run in his first at-bat with Royals

In his final game with the Royals, first baseman Eric Hosmer hit a home run.
Hosmer's replacement is Lucas Duda, and he swatted a three-run homer in his first game with the Royals. Jon Jay, Whit Merrifield and Mike Moustakas opened Thursday's season opener with consecutive singles. Moustakas' hit brought home Jay with the game's first run.
Duda then crushed a James Shields pitch to right and made it a 4-0 game.
The home run traveled an estimated 410 feet and thrilled Royals fans.
Fox Sports Kansas City, which was televising the game, shared video of the homer on Twitter:
