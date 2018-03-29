USA Today ranks KU's 2008 team as third-best NCAA champion of last 25 years

Kansas fans are certainly hoping the Jayhawks' trip to San Antonio for the Final Four is as good as their last one.
KU won the 2008 national championship in thrilling fashion, defeating Memphis 75-68 in overtime.
Ahead of the Final Four, USA Today ranked the last 25 NCAA Tournament champions, and that 2008 team was third behind 2001 Duke and 2005 North Carolina.
Here is part of what USA Today's Chris Chase wrote about that 2003 Jayhawks team:
"The Jayhawks held off a feisty Davidson team (led by Steph Curry) to make the Final Four, rolled over North Carolina in the semis (that was the night Kansas went up 38-12 with 7:30 left in the first half and Billy Packer declared the game “over,” which his career soon was) and defeated Memphis in the final after the Tigers missed some free throws to set up Chalmers’ buzzer-beating 3 to send the game to overtime. ... For as good as Memphis was, KU was just as solid, finishing the season 37-3 with one of the highest KenPom ratings of any champion."
The 2003 Syracuse team, which topped KU in the championship game.
Chase wrote: "If Kansas could have hit a free throw or two, the ‘Cuse convo would have been far different but if Jim Boeheim had wheels he’d be a grumpy bicycle."
You can find the whole list here.
