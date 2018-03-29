Screenshot of Michael Cerami Twitter video
Screenshot of Michael Cerami Twitter video
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Writer jumps into Lake Michigan after losing Twitter bet about Cubs

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

March 29, 2018 02:05 PM

The first ill-advised tweet of the 2018 baseball season came before the first game Thursday.

Michael Cerami, who covers Chicago sports for Bleacher Nation, said he would jump into Lake Michigan if Ian Happ hit a home run to open the Cubs' game at Miami.

Happ hit the first pitch of the game, which was the first of the 2018 season.

Cerami didn't wait to fulfill his obligation. He jumped into the lake while the Cubs-Marlins game was taking place.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Here is how things played out on Twitter:

  Comments  