Writer jumps into Lake Michigan after losing Twitter bet about Cubs

The first ill-advised tweet of the 2018 baseball season came before the first game Thursday.
Michael Cerami, who covers Chicago sports for Bleacher Nation, said he would jump into Lake Michigan if Ian Happ hit a home run to open the Cubs' game at Miami.
Happ hit the first pitch of the game, which was the first of the 2018 season.
Cerami didn't wait to fulfill his obligation. He jumped into the lake while the Cubs-Marlins game was taking place.
Here is how things played out on Twitter:
