Memphis Grizzlies guard Wayne Selden.
Wayne Selden made one of the craziest shots in the NBA this season for Memphis

By Pete Grathoff

March 29, 2018 08:30 AM

I don't think anyone would call this textbook shooting form, but it all worked out in the end.

In fact, the Memphis Grizzlies described the shot from Wayne Selden as ludicrous.

They're probably right.

During the Grizzlies' game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, Selden was dribbling toward the basket and was fouled by C.J. McCollum on the edge of the lane. Selden put up a no-look shot and the ball hit high on the backboard and went through.

That description didn't really do justice to the shot.

Take a look at the video from the Grizzlies:

Memphis won 108-103.

