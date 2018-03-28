'Salvy' and 'luggage' trended on Twitter in KC as Royals fans offered to help Perez

Welp.

This is just about the worst news Royals fans could have heard less than 24 hours before the 2018 season started: catcher Salvador Perez injured his knee while carrying luggage into his house.

Perez suffered a torn ligament in his knee and will be out four to six weeks.

It happened on the day that the Royals named Perez the second greatest player in team history. So, yeah, this was a big blow for the team.

Fans tried to process the news, and the words "Salvy" and "luggage" were trending on Twitter.

Here are some of the things that Royals fans were saying about Perez's injury:

CAN WE GET A HIM A BAG WITH WHEELS FOR THE LOVE OF EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/LP09EaM8f3 — Ezekiel F. Cuddy (@TheRealZeke) March 28, 2018

“Salvy Perez slipped last night carrying his luggage and has MCL tear. Out 4-6 weeks.” pic.twitter.com/PdM1x27vFM — Bryant Kniffin (@brkniffin) March 28, 2018

Get better soon @SalvadorPerez15, praying for you. — Gina Hunter(@mochaluva_g) March 28, 2018

.@Royals for a fraction of Salvy’s salary, I will travel with the team and carry all of their luggage. — Matt Bartlett (@matt_bart) March 28, 2018

Salvy tore his MCL while CARRYING LUGGAGE!!!!



If that doesn’t explain right there about how the season is going to go, I don’t know what will — KG (@kayygreer) March 28, 2018

Whhhyyyyyyyy..... WHY IS SALVY EVEN CARRYING HIS OWN LUGGAGE!!!! pic.twitter.com/Oq8DYlIjEd — Nick Kamrath (@NicholasStuart6) March 28, 2018

@Royals I’ll take $1 a year to carry Salvy’s luggage from now on. — Vance Howerton (@vancey_49) March 28, 2018

Salvy get well soon!! — Stephanie (@sAmiAm7813) March 28, 2018

What a stupid day. WHY WAS SALVY CARRYING HIS OWN LUGGAGE?!!!!! Don’t try to be some working-class hero! You let a Royals underling carry your bags! https://t.co/ly755LNy1H — School4thegiftd (@School4thegiftd) March 28, 2018