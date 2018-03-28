Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez leaves a news conference Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo., after talking about a sprain of the medial collateral ligament in his left knee while carrying a suitcase up the stairs of his home Tuesday. Perez will miss up to six weeks.
For Pete&#39;s Sake

'Salvy' and 'luggage' trended on Twitter in KC as Royals fans offered to help Perez

By Pete Grathoff

March 28, 2018 07:14 PM

Welp.

This is just about the worst news Royals fans could have heard less than 24 hours before the 2018 season started: catcher Salvador Perez injured his knee while carrying luggage into his house.

Perez suffered a torn ligament in his knee and will be out four to six weeks.

It happened on the day that the Royals named Perez the second greatest player in team history. So, yeah, this was a big blow for the team.

Fans tried to process the news, and the words "Salvy" and "luggage" were trending on Twitter.

Here are some of the things that Royals fans were saying about Perez's injury:

