'Salvy' and 'luggage' trended on Twitter in KC as Royals fans offered to help Perez

Welp.
This is just about the worst news Royals fans could have heard less than 24 hours before the 2018 season started: catcher Salvador Perez injured his knee while carrying luggage into his house.
Perez suffered a torn ligament in his knee and will be out four to six weeks.
It happened on the day that the Royals named Perez the second greatest player in team history. So, yeah, this was a big blow for the team.
Fans tried to process the news, and the words "Salvy" and "luggage" were trending on Twitter.
Here are some of the things that Royals fans were saying about Perez's injury:
