Italian soccer team loses $2.5 million in email scam (it wasn’t the Nigerian prince)

Next time, maybe they’ll just mail the check.
According to an Italian newspaper, a soccer team based in Rome was out roughly $2.5 million after falling victim to an email scam.
Lazio, which plays in Italy’s top division, was due to pay the 2 million euros to the Dutch team Feyenoord as the last installment for defender Stefan de Vrij.
The Italian newspaper Il Tempo reported that someone who knew about the deal sent Lazio an email that was purported to have been from Feyenoord with a bank account number.
Never miss a local story.
However, Feyenoord never received the money or knew anything about the email, the Daily Mail reported, which added that the IBAN number had been changed to reroute the money.
Most people have received an email scam at some point, and the Nigerian prince trick may be the most famous. One of the people allegedly involved in that swindle was arrested last year.
Comments