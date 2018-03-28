Lazio's Stefan de Vrij controls the ball during the Europa League round of 16, second-leg soccer match between Dynamo Kiev and Lazio at the Olympiyskiy stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Lazio's Stefan de Vrij controls the ball during the Europa League round of 16, second-leg soccer match between Dynamo Kiev and Lazio at the Olympiyskiy stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, Thursday, March 15, 2018. Efrem Lukatsky AP Photo
Lazio's Stefan de Vrij controls the ball during the Europa League round of 16, second-leg soccer match between Dynamo Kiev and Lazio at the Olympiyskiy stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, Thursday, March 15, 2018. Efrem Lukatsky AP Photo
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Italian soccer team loses $2.5 million in email scam (it wasn’t the Nigerian prince)

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

March 28, 2018 02:50 PM

Next time, maybe they’ll just mail the check.

According to an Italian newspaper, a soccer team based in Rome was out roughly $2.5 million after falling victim to an email scam.

Lazio, which plays in Italy’s top division, was due to pay the 2 million euros to the Dutch team Feyenoord as the last installment for defender Stefan de Vrij.

The Italian newspaper Il Tempo reported that someone who knew about the deal sent Lazio an email that was purported to have been from Feyenoord with a bank account number.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, Feyenoord never received the money or knew anything about the email, the Daily Mail reported, which added that the IBAN number had been changed to reroute the money.

Most people have received an email scam at some point, and the Nigerian prince trick may be the most famous. One of the people allegedly involved in that swindle was arrested last year.

  Comments  