Here is how Royals grounds crew is preparing for Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium

You know it's a big deal when they paint a special logo on the field at Kauffman Stadium.
And, yeah, Opening Day is noteworthy, because it means baseball is back. The Royals will be back in action Thursday when they kick off the 2018 season with a game against the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 3:15 p.m.
After the 2017 season, the Royals refurbished their home, installing new lights and replacing the playing field for the first time since 1994.
Another wonderful thing about the start of the baseball season is the chance to see more photos from The Star's John Sleezer. He was at Kauffman Stadium this week, and he shot a really cool video of the grounds crew painting the Opening Day logo behind home plate, which you can see in the above.
John also shot video of the new grass at Kauffman Stadium, which you can see below.
So ... who's ready for baseball?
