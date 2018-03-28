Someone is selling 'Duke was robbed' T-shirts based on one call in loss to KU

There was a point in the second half of Kansas' 85-81 overtime win Sunday against Duke in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament when Jayhawks fans wondered if the referees had it out for them.
They didn't, of course.
Officials make mistakes because they're human and those errors in judgment are usually spread evenly between both teams.
Heck, the officials got one wrong in overtime when Kansas' Malik Newman drove the lane and ran into Duke's Wendell Carter, Jr. It certainly looked like a charge, but the officials called it a blocking foul. Carter fouled out of the game, and the Blue Devils, who were up 76-75 with 2 minutes, 49 seconds, ended up losing.
Here is the play:
Newman made one of the two free throws to tie the game, and Trevon Duval then scored to give Duke a 78-76 lead. Newman then scored nine straight points and KU won.
That blocking foul was big, but did it cost Duke the game? Some say yes, and someone even made a T-shirt about it:
The T-shirt is being sold on Etsy by Bob's T-Shirt Store.
