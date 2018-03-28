Mizzou grad will be trailblazer when she calls games for Royals' Class A team

The Major League Baseball season begins Thursday, and the minor league teams will be playing games a week later.
When the Lexington Legends, who are a Royals' Class A affiliate ,hit the field, they will make a bit of South Atlantic League history thanks to a Mizzou graduate who will be calling the games.
The Legends hired Emma Tiedemann last month to replace Keith Elkins as the play-by-play broadcaster. According to MiLB.com, Kirsten Karbach of Class A-Advanced Clearwater Threshers is the only other female lead broadcasters in minor-league baseball.
Lexington's games will be broadcast only on MiLB.TV this season, and team president Andy Shea said that was one reason the team was "thrilled" to hire Tiedemann.
"When we met Emma at the Baseball Winter Meetings in Orlando, Fla., it was clear from the beginning that we had found the perfect person to lead us into this process," Shea said in a news release. "As one of the very few female owned professional sports teams, we are also very proud to have the first female play-by-play analyst in the South Atlantic League and the second in all of Minor League Baseball."
Tiedemann graduated from Missouri in 2015 and told MiLB.com that the school helped her tremendously.
"Mizzou was fantastic in the way it was able to give me experience right off the bat. I started immediately with (university radio station) KCOU and got plenty of reps," Tiedemann told MiLB.com. "As any broadcaster will tell you, it's all about the reps. My initial goal out of college was to work in radio year round, so I wanted to have a well-rounded experience. I called any sport I wanted; Mizzou was great for that."
According to the MiLB story, Tiedemann got her start in broadcasting while in high school when he grandfather was in a pinch and needed help at a University of Texas at Dallas basketball game. She was there to keep score and help with a radio broadcast if she wanted, and Tiedemann was hooked.
The summer before her senior year at Mizzou, Tiedemann worked in the summer collegiate Alaska Baseball League and found her calling.
"I kind of approached it as 'When am I going to have an opportunity to live in Alaska again?'" Tiedemann told MiLB. "The (team) GM promised me it would be a summer I wouldn't forget, and it was true. But even if you take away the scenery, the mountains, the beautiful wildlife, I still realized my passion was baseball. I came to the realization that I wanted to work for a baseball team, broadcasting every single day, traveling and going to different ballparks. I fell in love with that. So I got back, and my senior year, I applied to a variety of teams."
Tiedemann worked for a team in Oregon in the summer collegiate West Coast League, and last year was the No. 2 broadcaster for the independent league St. Paul Saints. She then applied for the Legends job and is ready to call Class A baseball.
As for being the first woman to work a broadcaster in the South Atlantic League, Tiedemann said she doesn't believe she's a groundbreaker.
"I don't really see myself as one, but it's been something that's been attached to my name in every league I've been a part of," Tiedemann said. "At the end of the day, if I can help a little girl who watches baseball, who has someone point out to her that I'm in the broadcast booth, that's great. If I can help a little bit for anyone to realize their dreams, that's a plus."
