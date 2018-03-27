Steelers' Mike Tomlin on TD celebrations: 'It's not a good look for young people'

Who would have guessed that Mike Tomlin wasn't a fan of NFL touchdown celebrations?
Tomlin talked Tuesday with ESPN's Jeremy Fowler about the NFL's decision to relax the rules on touchdown celebrations before last season. That's led to some fun and creative expressions of joy from the players. For instance, the Chiefs did a potato sack race last year after a Travis Kelce touchdown.
"It's for the entertainment of the fans, so I respect it on that level, but personally I don't like it," Tomlin told Fowler. "I just think it takes away from the game. It's not a good look for young people. Young people aren't allowed to celebrate in that way (during games), so why should we?"
Not a good look? Seems to me that scoring a touchdown in an NFL game is an extremely difficult thing to do, so why not let a player have a little fun?
But I get it. It's not like coaches are celebrating on the sideline. Um, wait...
No, Mike! Think of the kids!
It doesn't appear that Tomlin will outlaw the celebrations on his team.
"I'm preparing, I'm moving on, to be honest with you," Tomlin told Fowler. "I don't even see them. I see them on television. In game, you're moving on."
