The Kansas basketball team cut down the nets at CenturyLink Center in Omaha after defeating Duke 85-81 in overtime to advance to the NCAA Tournament Final Four. Rich Sugg
For Pete&#39;s Sake

KU assistant coach's 9-year-old son provided an extensive scouting report of Duke

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

March 27, 2018 09:26 AM

If Kansas wins the national championship, someone may want to consider getting a ring for Jay Jay Howard.

Jay Jay is the 9-year-old son of assistant coach Jerrance Howard, who shared an Instagram photo of a scouting report of Duke.

Howard wrote: "So about 3 months ago I was home watching film and doing my scouting report on another team, and Jay Jay asks if he could help. I said no but you should pick a good team that you know and have seen play before and write up your own scouting report. He picked Duke not knowing we would end up playing in a epic game to go to the final four. I promise you I can’t make this up!"

There is pretty good intel on the Blue Devils in Jay Jay's report. He wrote about the importance of rebounds and KU dominated the battle of the boards (47-32). There was also advice on Marvin Bagley, Grayson Allen and Trevon Duval.

Here is Jay Jay's scouting report:

Jay Jay, who's name is Jerrance Jr., wrote at the end: "I decided to make my own scouting report because I and you don’t want to lose again, and Duke has a lot of weaknesses, so I did weaknesses on the team and best players."

