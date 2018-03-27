Joel Embiid, Cole Aldrich apparently won bets with teammates who went to Duke

If you heard a former KU basketball player rubbed someone's face in the Jayhawks' Elite Eight victory over Duke, who would you guess it was?
Yep, it was Joel Embiid.
After KU's 85-81 overtime win Sunday against Duke, Embiid celebrated on Twitter and made sure that former Blue Devils star J.J. Redick knew about. Embiid and Redick are Philadelphia 76ers teammates, and they apparently made a bet on the game.
Ditto for former Jayhawk Cole Aldrich.
Never miss a local story.
Here is what Embiid tweeted after Sunday's game:
And this was Redick's response:
For those who don't know, Venmo is an app that people use to "make and share payments with friends."
Aldrich apparently had a wager with his Minnesota Timberwolves teammate Tyus Jones.
A television reporter in Minneapolis tweeted at Aldrich and asked if Jones would be wearing KU gear this week. Here is Aldrich's response:
We all know a Benjamin is a $100 bill, right?
Comments